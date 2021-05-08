Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 9:50 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Kitsap 83, South Kitsap 56

Eatonville 65, Morton/White Pass 53

Emerald Ridge 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 41

Enumclaw 73, Bonney Lake 63

Gig Harbor 51, Bainbridge 48

Goldendale 47, Castle Rock 40

Grandview 59, Ellensburg 52

King’s Way Christian School 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 21

La Center 62, Seton Catholic 48

Muckleshoot Tribal School 47, Chief Kitsap Academy 36

Napavine 76, Tenino 34

Naselle 59, Mossyrock 51

North Creek 52, Bothell 40

Pe Ell 49, Winlock 42

Prosser 81, East Valley (Yakima) 54

Rainier 61, Montesano 36

Taholah 91, Wishkah Valley 12

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ellensburg 63, Grandview 17

Forks 57, Ilwaco 40

Goldendale 58, Castle Rock 38

La Center 54, Seton Catholic 25

Prosser 53, East Valley (Yakima) 51

Rogers (Puyallup) 62, Tumwater 39

South Kitsap 66, Central Kitsap 32

Winlock 63, Pe Ell 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Raymond vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

