Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Kitsap 83, South Kitsap 56
Eatonville 65, Morton/White Pass 53
Emerald Ridge 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 41
Enumclaw 73, Bonney Lake 63
Gig Harbor 51, Bainbridge 48
Goldendale 47, Castle Rock 40
Grandview 59, Ellensburg 52
King’s Way Christian School 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 21
La Center 62, Seton Catholic 48
Muckleshoot Tribal School 47, Chief Kitsap Academy 36
Napavine 76, Tenino 34
Naselle 59, Mossyrock 51
North Creek 52, Bothell 40
Pe Ell 49, Winlock 42
Prosser 81, East Valley (Yakima) 54
Rainier 61, Montesano 36
Taholah 91, Wishkah Valley 12
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ellensburg 63, Grandview 17
Forks 57, Ilwaco 40
Goldendale 58, Castle Rock 38
La Center 54, Seton Catholic 25
Prosser 53, East Valley (Yakima) 51
Rogers (Puyallup) 62, Tumwater 39
South Kitsap 66, Central Kitsap 32
Winlock 63, Pe Ell 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Raymond vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
