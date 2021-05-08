WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)Hit 5
10-14-23-36-41
(ten, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
02-06-12-17-19-22-28-32-39-42-45-48-52-55-63-65-70-71-77-78
(two, six, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)Lotto
01-08-19-31-46-49
(one, eight, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 millionMatch 4
06-08-15-17
(six, eight, fifteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $396 millionPowerball
12-17-20-21-26, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
