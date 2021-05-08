AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, May. 08.

Saturday, May. 08 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen discusses how American Rescue Plan aids San Juan County, WA – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds virtual town hall with San Juan County, WA, Councilmember Jamie Stephens to discuss ‘how the American Rescue Plan delivers urgent pandemic relief to San Juan County and surrounding communities’

Location: Virtual Event

Monday, May. 10 1:15 PM Bipartisan Reps. Derek Kilmer and William Timmons discuss ‘modernizing congress’ (virtual) – ‘Modernizing Congress: Progress and Prospects’ Bipartisan Policy Center virtual webinar, the first event of a three-part series examining the key performance measures of the legislative branch, what has been accomplished toward making Congress work better for the American people, and what an agenda for future improvement looks like. Featured speakers include Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer and Republican Rep. William Timmons

Location: Virtual Event

