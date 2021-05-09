Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot. Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance. Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018 on a report of a dispute between two men. A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves. The Republican governor’s office posted Thursday that he signed the bill Wednesday. It passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. The law backed by the ranching industry and slammed by environmentalists allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up new ways wolves can be killed. Those methods include hunting, trapping and snaring an unlimited number of wolves with a single hunting tag, using night-vision equipment, chasing wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs and shooting them from helicopters.