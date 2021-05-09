Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MABTON, Wash. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says she fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels. Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man who failed to appear for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal 1987 Everett Community College fire has been arrested. The Daily Herald reports Elmer Nash was 12 on Feb. 16, 1987 when he lit a matchstick and dropped it on a pile of books and papers on the floor of the college’s library, igniting a fast-moving blaze that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett police say the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. Saturday. The arsonist’s identity remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed in a 2017 interrogation. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Clallam Bay man accused of a felony hate crime against a Black woman who says he traumatized her at a Black Lives Matter protest in June wants the charge dismissed. The Peninsula Daily News reports Jeffrey Dunn contends the eggs he threw at protesters were not aimed at her. A probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Officer Swift Sanchez says Dunn admitted to an officer that he yelled racial slurs and threw eggs at the group. Dunn is charged additionally with four counts of gross misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting four other women with eggs at the protest outside the Clallam County courthouse.