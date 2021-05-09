Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-102 on Saturday night, moving closer to an outright playoff spot. CJ McCollum added 27 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and nine rebounds for Portland, which has won seven of eight. DeMar DeRozan finished with 20 points and Lonnie Walker added 18 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven. Portland moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. The top six teams avoid the NBA’s new play-in tournament. The Spurs are 10th, in position for the final play-in berth.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8. Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field. Haniger easily scored and when the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate. Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag. Joey Gallo homered twice and Garcia also went deep before Heim hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham. The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament. Christine Sinclair’s bending strike in the eighth minute gave the Thorns an early lead. Carli Lloyd tied it in the second half.