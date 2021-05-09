Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHILD TRACTOR DEATH

3-year-old girl dies when run over by tractor wheel

MABTON, Wash. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says she fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels. Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

80S ARSON SENTENCING ARREST

Man who skipped sentencing in 80s fatal arson arrested

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man who failed to appear for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal 1987 Everett Community College fire has been arrested. The Daily Herald reports Elmer Nash was 12 on Feb. 16, 1987 when he lit a matchstick and dropped it on a pile of books and papers on the floor of the college’s library, igniting a fast-moving blaze that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett police say the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. Saturday. The arsonist’s identity remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed in a 2017 interrogation. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.

EXCHANGE-ENDANGERED ORCAS-CONDITION

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

HATE CRIME-DISMISSAL SOUGHT

Man who threw eggs at protesters wants hate charge tossed

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Clallam Bay man accused of a felony hate crime against a Black woman who says he traumatized her at a Black Lives Matter protest in June wants the charge dismissed. The Peninsula Daily News reports Jeffrey Dunn contends the eggs he threw at protesters were not aimed at her. A probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Officer Swift Sanchez says Dunn admitted to an officer that he yelled racial slurs and threw eggs at the group. Dunn is charged additionally with four counts of gross misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting four other women with eggs at the protest outside the Clallam County courthouse.

TRIBAL HOUSING REQUIREMENTS

Umatilla Indian Reservation removes pot housing barrier

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have removed a tribal housing barrier. The East Oregonian reports the Tribes announced this week they amended their housing department’s drug elimination policy to allow tribal members to test positive for marijuana during the application process. The news release said cannabis is still illegal on the reservation, but changing the policy was an acknowledgment that marijuana was legal to consume in Oregon and Washington. Officials say the policy also recognizes that THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, can stay in a person’s system for weeks or longer.

IDAHO SHOOTING

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

TIRE INSPECTION-CRASH

Meineke Car Care pays 12.5M in tire-inspection lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH-COVID

GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

NEWSPAPER CARRIER-SHOOTING

Prosecutor: Paper carrier acted in self-defense in shooting

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office won’t file criminal charges against a contract newspaper carrier who fatally shot a man last month in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports authorities say the man who was killed, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier’s car April 17 at The Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot multiple times. The independent contractor newspaper carrier for The Columbian, identified by police as 35-year-old Justyn Vallandingham, fired at Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle. In a letter Thursday to a Vancouver police detective, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony offense against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.

GIG HARBOR-BODY CAMERAS

Glitches hinder Gig Harbor police body cameras

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A series of glitches have plagued the deployment of body cameras in the Gig Harbor, Washington, police department. The News Tribune reports the project has been in the works for almost a year, but technical problems have made it a rocky rollout. One of these occurred in March, when officers were discovering their car batteries were dead. It turns out that a Bluetooth receiver was drawing down the batteries by continuously looking to see if the camera was active. Police Chief Kelly Busey says 10 of the department’s 14 patrol cars are now equipped with the technology. Busey hopes the program will put them ahead of the curve in what he sees as a likely reform to be undertaken statewide.