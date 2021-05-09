AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, May. 09.

Monday, May. 10 1:15 PM Bipartisan Reps. Derek Kilmer and William Timmons discuss ‘modernizing congress’ (virtual) – ‘Modernizing Congress: Progress and Prospects’ Bipartisan Policy Center virtual webinar, the first event of a three-part series examining the key performance measures of the legislative branch, what has been accomplished toward making Congress work better for the American people, and what an agenda for future improvement looks like. Featured speakers include Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer and Republican Rep. William Timmons

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: Bipartisan Policy Center, press@bipartisanpolicy.org

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, May. 11 PACCAR Inc: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530