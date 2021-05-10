Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A chase involving police in northern Oregon ended with gunshot injuries for an officer and suspect. Clackamas County sheriff’s officials say the Oregon City police officer has serious but not life threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to police after the chase Saturday evening. Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified the officer or suspect. KOIN-TV reports the chase ended at an Interstate 205 North on-ramp near Oregon City. The chase investigation closed nearby Oregon Route 213 for a time.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A second Forest Grove police officer is facing a criminal charge in the case of an officer accused of vandalizing a home where a Black Lives Matter flag was displayed last fall. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted this week by a grand jury on first-degree official misconduct. Police say he was arrested, cited and released. Investigators say Schuetz picked up Officer Steven Teets from the crime scene after he is accused of hitting a Black Lives Matter flag and kicking and pounding on a family’s front door on Oct. 31. Beaverton police Sgt. Kevin MacDonald says in not arresting Teets, Schuetz “prevented the investigation from happening.”

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot. Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance. Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018 on a report of a dispute between two men. A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.