Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is piloting a new virtual queuing program and touchless check-in kiosk system. It aims to improve physical distancing and reduce congestion at peak travel times. The new “SEA Spot Saver” program will allow travelers to make digital reservations for TSA general screening security checkpoints either at their terminal or 24 hours ahead of the flight online. Once in the virtual queue, passengers can drop off their bags, grab a coffee or say goodbye to loved ones while awaiting a notification that will tell them it is their turn for screening. The program will run through Aug. 31.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say two men were fatally shot in Tacoma. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. They found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on South Tacoma Way. Information about the men’s ages and relationship has not been released. Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.Police and fire department personnel attempted to provide aid, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Boyd said.

MABTON, Wash. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says she fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels. Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man who failed to appear for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal 1987 Everett Community College fire has been arrested. The Daily Herald reports Elmer Nash was 12 on Feb. 16, 1987 when he lit a matchstick and dropped it on a pile of books and papers on the floor of the college’s library, igniting a fast-moving blaze that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett police say the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. Saturday. The arsonist’s identity remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed in a 2017 interrogation. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.