Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2. The past seven victories for the Rangers have come after falling behind. This time they answered Seattle’s two-run fifth for a 2-1 lead with six runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Solak snapped a tie with a two-run double. Shortstop J.P. Crawford’s first error in 27 games was part of the Texas rally and among three miscues for the Mariners.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored his fifth goal in four games and the Seattle Sounders beat the rival Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated. Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Fredy Montero added a goal in the 79th to help the Sounders improve to 3-0-1. Seattle’s Stefan Frei stopped a penalty kick in the 56th minute before the retake missed. Jeremy Ebobisse drew a foul in the box and Frei deflected Valeri’s attempt, but video review allowed for the retake — and Valeri’s second try hit the post. Portland’s Bill Tuiloma denied Frei the shutout with a goal in stoppage time.

WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field’s Golden Games in California. He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. He wasn’t left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line. The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers.