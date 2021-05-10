Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE CHASE SHOOTING

Officer, suspect wounded in Oregon police chase shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A chase involving police in northern Oregon ended with gunshot injuries for an officer and suspect. Clackamas County sheriff’s officials say the Oregon City police officer has serious but not life threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to police after the chase Saturday evening. Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified the officer or suspect. KOIN-TV reports the chase ended at an Interstate 205 North on-ramp near Oregon City. The chase investigation closed nearby Oregon Route 213 for a time.

OFFICER INDICTED-VANDALISM

2nd police officer indicted in BLM flag vandalism case

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A second Forest Grove police officer is facing a criminal charge in the case of an officer accused of vandalizing a home where a Black Lives Matter flag was displayed last fall. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted this week by a grand jury on first-degree official misconduct. Police say he was arrested, cited and released. Investigators say Schuetz picked up Officer Steven Teets from the crime scene after he is accused of hitting a Black Lives Matter flag and kicking and pounding on a family’s front door on Oct. 31. Beaverton police Sgt. Kevin MacDonald says in not arresting Teets, Schuetz “prevented the investigation from happening.”

EXCHANGE-ENDANGERED ORCAS-CONDITION

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting man to death

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot. Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance. Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018 on a report of a dispute between two men. A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.

TRIBAL HOUSING REQUIREMENTS

Umatilla Indian Reservation removes pot housing barrier

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have removed a tribal housing barrier. The East Oregonian reports the Tribes announced this week they amended their housing department’s drug elimination policy to allow tribal members to test positive for marijuana during the application process. The news release said cannabis is still illegal on the reservation, but changing the policy was an acknowledgment that marijuana was legal to consume in Oregon and Washington. Officials say the policy also recognizes that THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, can stay in a person’s system for weeks or longer.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH-COVID

GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

PORTLAND POLICE-FEDERAL COMPLIANCE

Portland: Feds to blame for cops failure in settlement deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say they welcome constructive criticism from federal Justice Department lawyers who found the Police Bureau has failed to adhere to a settlement governing officers’ use of force. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials also blame the federal government for contributing to the lapses. The city attorney wrote Friday in a response to the Justice Department’s formal notice of non-compliance that the conduct of the federal government on Portland streets last summer made a difficult situation much worse. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement through mediation over allegations that the city failed to meet key reforms, they’re likely to meet again before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon.

STATE FORESTER RESIGNATION

Oregon’s embattled state forester Peter Daugherty resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state forester and the leader of the long-struggling Department of Forestry, Peter Daugherty, has resigned effective May 31. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Daugherty had submitted his resignation to the state Board of Forestry. Daugherty has led the agency since 2016, and his tenure has been marked by department financial problems, a dysfunctional relationship with the Board of Forestry and the loss of state lawmakers’ confidence. That’s all as the agency is looking for an infusion of new resources to better respond to increasingly severe wildfire seasons. Daugherty’s resignation comes following a scathing report from an outside accounting consultant which described a fundamental lack of agency financial controls and oversight.