Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SECURITY LINES-AIRPORT

Sea-Tac airport testing pilot virtual queuing program

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is piloting a new virtual queuing program and touchless check-in kiosk system. It aims to improve physical distancing and reduce congestion at peak travel times. The new “SEA Spot Saver” program will allow travelers to make digital reservations for TSA general screening security checkpoints either at their terminal or 24 hours ahead of the flight online. Once in the virtual queue, passengers can drop off their bags, grab a coffee or say goodbye to loved ones while awaiting a notification that will tell them it is their turn for screening. The program will run through Aug. 31.

FATAL SHOOTINGS-TACOMA

2 men fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say two men were fatally shot in Tacoma. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. They found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on South Tacoma Way. Information about the men’s ages and relationship has not been released. Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.Police and fire department personnel attempted to provide aid, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Boyd said.

CHILD TRACTOR DEATH

3-year-old girl dies when run over by tractor wheel

MABTON, Wash. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says she fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels. Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

80S ARSON SENTENCING ARREST

Man who skipped sentencing in 80s fatal arson arrested

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man who failed to appear for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal 1987 Everett Community College fire has been arrested. The Daily Herald reports Elmer Nash was 12 on Feb. 16, 1987 when he lit a matchstick and dropped it on a pile of books and papers on the floor of the college’s library, igniting a fast-moving blaze that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett police say the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. Saturday. The arsonist’s identity remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed in a 2017 interrogation. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.

EXCHANGE-ENDANGERED ORCAS-CONDITION

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

POLICE CHASE SHOOTING

Officer, suspect wounded in Oregon police chase shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A chase involving police in northern Oregon ended with gunshot injuries for an officer and suspect. Clackamas County sheriff’s officials say the Oregon City police officer has serious but not life threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to police after the chase Saturday evening. Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified the officer or suspect. KOIN-TV reports the chase ended at an Interstate 205 North on-ramp near Oregon City. The chase investigation closed nearby Oregon Route 213 for a time.

HATE CRIME-DISMISSAL SOUGHT

Man who threw eggs at protesters wants hate charge tossed

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Clallam Bay man accused of a felony hate crime against a Black woman who says he traumatized her at a Black Lives Matter protest in June wants the charge dismissed. The Peninsula Daily News reports Jeffrey Dunn contends the eggs he threw at protesters were not aimed at her. A probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Officer Swift Sanchez says Dunn admitted to an officer that he yelled racial slurs and threw eggs at the group. Dunn is charged additionally with four counts of gross misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting four other women with eggs at the protest outside the Clallam County courthouse.

TRIBAL HOUSING REQUIREMENTS

Umatilla Indian Reservation removes pot housing barrier

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have removed a tribal housing barrier. The East Oregonian reports the Tribes announced this week they amended their housing department’s drug elimination policy to allow tribal members to test positive for marijuana during the application process. The news release said cannabis is still illegal on the reservation, but changing the policy was an acknowledgment that marijuana was legal to consume in Oregon and Washington. Officials say the policy also recognizes that THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, can stay in a person’s system for weeks or longer.

IDAHO SHOOTING

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

TIRE INSPECTION-CRASH

Meineke Car Care pays 12.5M in tire-inspection lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.