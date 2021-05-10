AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 11 Junior League of Portland hosts Rose City Women’s Summit, held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://rosesummit.org/, https://twitter.com/JuniorLeaguePDX

Contacts: Amilcar Aaron, Synergies Group, media@rosesummit.org

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 – Saturday, May. 15 NWBWA Annual Convention and Trade Show

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Airport, 7900 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwbwa.org

Contacts: Northwest Bottled Water Association, info@nwbwa.org, 1 503 661 5075