San Jose takes on Seattle after Wondolowski’s 2-goal game

Seattle Sounders FC (3-0-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-1-0)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +183, Seattle +132, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose into a matchup with Seattle fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real Salt Lake.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Fredy Montero (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

