Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed the bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. Biden’s orders include a crackdown on ghost guns. They are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. Biden is wants laws to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will receive $1.1 billion in the latest round of coronavirus relief money in two separate payments that could be used to substantially bolster the state’s water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday launched a $350 billion program that’s part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March. Administration officials say payments could begin going out in the coming days. In addition to the money provided to the state, Idaho’s nine largest cities will get a total of $124 million, while 190 cities with populations of typically less than 50,000 will get $108 million. Counties will get another $314 million.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say drought in Idaho will drastically shorten this year’s irrigation season for some farmers. The season, which began last week, is predicted to last 40 to 45 days in some areas of the state. In a normal season, irrigators might get water into late September. Magic Reservoir, which supplies water to 36,000 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, was only a quarter full this year before the irrigation season began due to record low precipitation in the winter amid the drought. Carl Pendleton, a farmer in the area who gets all his water from the reservoir, says the outlook this year is dismal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.