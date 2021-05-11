Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a measure aimed at preventing tens of thousands of people a year from having their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines. An estimated 46,000 people have their licenses suspended annually because they don’t pay court-imposed fines for noncriminal moving violations. Activists say that punishes people for being poor and makes it harder for them to get to work, to take care of sick family members or to get children to school. The bill signed by Inslee on Monday eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension, though drivers could face suspension if they fail to appear in court. The measure passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement. The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students. Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term. Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.

UNDATED (AP) — Search and rescue crews have found a 71-year-old hiker reported missing in the Columbia River Gorge alive. The hiker, identified as Joseph Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday. He was found Monday morning. KGW reports that Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams had been looking near the Horsetail Falls trail system. Dean was evaluated by paramedics and reunited with his family. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Officials said he sent his wife a text message Saturday saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.