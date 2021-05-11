Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding $723,000 in grants to monitor beach water quality and set up public notification programs in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Officials say the programs will also be carried out by the Makah and Swinomish tribes. The funds will be used to monitor beaches for fecal bacteria, maintain and operate public notification systems, identify local pollution sources, and report results of monitoring and notification activities to EPA and the public. When elevated levels of bacteria are detected, the funding will support beach warning or beach closing notifications to protect public health.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle and King County Public Health departments have reported the first rabies-positive bat of 2021. A Sammamish resident recently had a close call when they found a bat in their yard and attempted to move it with gardening gloves. Officials said the bat became aggressive and bit the resident multiple times. The resident alerted the health department and the bat tested positive for rabies. The person was treated to protect them from developing the disease. Human and bat encounters tend to increase as bats come out of hibernation in the spring. Of the 45 bats were tested for rabies in 2020, five were positive.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a measure aimed at preventing tens of thousands of people a year from having their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines. An estimated 46,000 people have their licenses suspended annually because they don’t pay court-imposed fines for noncriminal moving violations. Activists say that punishes people for being poor and makes it harder for them to get to work, to take care of sick family members or to get children to school. The bill signed by Inslee on Monday eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension, though drivers could face suspension if they fail to appear in court. The measure passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement. The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students. Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term. Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.