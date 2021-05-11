Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers raced to a 140-129 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Blazers scored 50 points in the first quarter, setting a franchise record for scoring in a period, and tied an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 12. CJ McCollum had 21 points in the first as Portland built a 17-point lead. McCollum finished with 28 points and Norman Powell also scored 28 for the Blazers, who never trailed as they moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the NBA-worst Rockets.

UNDATED (AP) — United States Olympian Rachel Garcia highlights the 12 players chosen in the first Athletes Unlimited softball draft. Garcia is a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The pitcher led the Bruins to the national title in 2019. Three Arizona players were chosen. They are USA Olympic catcher Dejah Mulipola, infielder Jessie Harper and pitcher Alyssa Denham. Other draftees include Washington infielder Sis Bates, Oklahoma pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle, Texas outfielder Shannon Rhodes, Minnesota pitcher Amber Fiser, Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Ciara Bryan, Iowa State infielder Sami Williams and LSU infielder Aliyah Andrews.