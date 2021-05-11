ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

10-14-21-41-43

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $975,000

Mega Millions

07-08-20-36-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(seven, eight, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Pick 3 Day

3-6-2

(three, six, two)

Pick 3 Night

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-7-3-7

(five, seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 Night

1-3-2-9

(one, three, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $168 million