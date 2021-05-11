Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:45 p.m.

IDAHO-GUN-LAWS

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The new law came less than a week after a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school injured two students and a custodian. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 470 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho moves into Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus recovery plan, lifting recommended limits on gathering sizes. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 350 words by 5 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS-UNEMPLOYMENT

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is ending Idaho’s participation in federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs. The Republican governor said Tuesday that three programs will end June 19 in a move intended to help employers get workers back on the job. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 430 words.

DEATH ROW-CLEMENCY PETITION

BOISE — An Idaho death row inmate with terminal cancer and heart disease is asking the state to let him die naturally rather than kill him by lethal injection next month. Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. is scheduled for execution on June 2 for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta Herndon, 58, and her nephew Del Herndon, 37, at a remote Idaho County cabin. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 380 words.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed four watered-down versions of previous bills that he vetoed on limiting a governor’s powers during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor signed all four bills Monday and took the rare step of sending transmittal letters to the Legislature explaining his reasoning. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 515 words.