Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-GUN LAWS

Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed the bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. Biden’s orders include a crackdown on ghost guns. They are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. Biden is wants laws to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms.

CORONAVIRUS RESCUE MONEY-IDAHO

Idaho eyes sewer, water, broadband with federal rescue money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will receive $1.1 billion in the latest round of coronavirus relief money in two separate payments that could be used to substantially bolster the state’s water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday launched a $350 billion program that’s part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March. Administration officials say payments could begin going out in the coming days. In addition to the money provided to the state, Idaho’s nine largest cities will get a total of $124 million, while 190 cities with populations of typically less than 50,000 will get $108 million. Counties will get another $314 million.

DROUGHT-IRRIGATION SHUT-OFFS

Drought drastically cuts irrigation season for Idaho farmers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say drought in Idaho will drastically shorten this year’s irrigation season for some farmers. The season, which began last week, is predicted to last 40 to 45 days in some areas of the state. In a normal season, irrigators might get water into late September. Magic Reservoir, which supplies water to 36,000 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, was only a quarter full this year before the irrigation season began due to record low precipitation in the winter amid the drought. Carl Pendleton, a farmer in the area who gets all his water from the reservoir, says the outlook this year is dismal.

WASHINGTON-DRUG OVERDOSES

Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BELATED COMMENCEMENTS

‘Last hurrah’: 2020 college grads finally get ceremonies

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scores of college campuses around the U.S. are offering their 2020 graduates a chance to experience the in-person commencements they missed out on because of the pandemic. Some of the students participating say it means a lot to them to get the traditional pomp and circumstance, even a year late and amid health precautions. Organizers say it’s important to honor those students and their experience. Some campuses are inviting 2020 graduates to join commencements for the Class of 2021. Others are hosting separate events for them this spring or later this year. Many are limiting guests and requiring masks and social distancing.

EXCHANGE-ENDANGERED ORCAS-CONDITION

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.