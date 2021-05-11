Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Inslee OKs bill curbing debt-based license suspensions

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a measure aimed at preventing tens of thousands of people a year from having their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines. An estimated 46,000 people have their licenses suspended annually because they don’t pay court-imposed fines for noncriminal moving violations. Activists say that punishes people for being poor and makes it harder for them to get to work, to take care of sick family members or to get children to school. The bill signed by Inslee on Monday eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension, though drivers could face suspension if they fail to appear in court. The measure passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

UO, Western Oregon to require students to get COVID shots

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement. The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students. Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term. Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.

Missing Columbia River Gorge hiker found alive

Search and rescue crews have found a 71-year-old hiker reported missing in the Columbia River Gorge alive. The hiker, identified as Joseph Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday. He was found Monday morning. KGW reports that Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams had been looking near the Horsetail Falls trail system. Dean was evaluated by paramedics and reunited with his family. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Officials said he sent his wife a text message Saturday saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.

Officer, suspect wounded in Oregon police chase shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A chase involving police in northern Oregon ended with gunshot injuries for an officer and suspect. Clackamas County sheriff’s officials say the Oregon City police officer has serious but not life threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to police after the chase Saturday evening. Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified the officer or suspect. KOIN-TV reports the chase ended at an Interstate 205 North on-ramp near Oregon City. The chase investigation closed nearby Oregon Route 213 for a time.

2nd police officer indicted in BLM flag vandalism case

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A second Forest Grove police officer is facing a criminal charge in the case of an officer accused of vandalizing a home where a Black Lives Matter flag was displayed last fall. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted this week by a grand jury on first-degree official misconduct. Police say he was arrested, cited and released. Investigators say Schuetz picked up Officer Steven Teets from the crime scene after he is accused of hitting a Black Lives Matter flag and kicking and pounding on a family’s front door on Oct. 31. Beaverton police Sgt. Kevin MacDonald says in not arresting Teets, Schuetz “prevented the investigation from happening.”

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting man to death

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot. Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance. Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018 on a report of a dispute between two men. A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.