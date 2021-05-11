Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEACH WATER QUALITY-GRANTS

EPA awards grants for beach water monitoring, notifications

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding $723,000 in grants to monitor beach water quality and set up public notification programs in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Officials say the programs will also be carried out by the Makah and Swinomish tribes. The funds will be used to monitor beaches for fecal bacteria, maintain and operate public notification systems, identify local pollution sources, and report results of monitoring and notification activities to EPA and the public. When elevated levels of bacteria are detected, the funding will support beach warning or beach closing notifications to protect public health.

RABIES-BAT

Health officials report first rabies-positive bat of 2021

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle and King County Public Health departments have reported the first rabies-positive bat of 2021. A Sammamish resident recently had a close call when they found a bat in their yard and attempted to move it with gardening gloves. Officials said the bat became aggressive and bit the resident multiple times. The resident alerted the health department and the bat tested positive for rabies. The person was treated to protect them from developing the disease. Human and bat encounters tend to increase as bats come out of hibernation in the spring. Of the 45 bats were tested for rabies in 2020, five were positive.

INSLEE-LICENSE SUSPENSIONS

Inslee OKs bill curbing debt-based license suspensions

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a measure aimed at preventing tens of thousands of people a year from having their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines. An estimated 46,000 people have their licenses suspended annually because they don’t pay court-imposed fines for noncriminal moving violations. Activists say that punishes people for being poor and makes it harder for them to get to work, to take care of sick family members or to get children to school. The bill signed by Inslee on Monday eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension, though drivers could face suspension if they fail to appear in court. The measure passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON COLLEGES

UO, Western Oregon to require students to get COVID shots

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement. The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students. Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term. Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-EVICTIONS

Wash. governor signs bill requiring “just cause” eviction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants. Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason. Under the new law _ which takes effect immediately _ there are specific reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.

WASHINGTON-DRUG OVERDOSES

Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.

MISSING HIKER

Missing Columbia River Gorge hiker found alive

Search and rescue crews have found a 71-year-old hiker reported missing in the Columbia River Gorge alive. The hiker, identified as Joseph Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday. He was found Monday morning. KGW reports that Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams had been looking near the Horsetail Falls trail system. Dean was evaluated by paramedics and reunited with his family. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Officials said he sent his wife a text message Saturday saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.

SECURITY LINES-AIRPORT

Sea-Tac airport testing pilot virtual queuing program

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is piloting a new virtual queuing program and touchless check-in kiosk system. It aims to improve physical distancing and reduce congestion at peak travel times. The new “SEA Spot Saver” program will allow travelers to make digital reservations for TSA general screening security checkpoints either at their terminal or 24 hours ahead of the flight online. Once in the virtual queue, passengers can drop off their bags, grab a coffee or say goodbye to loved ones while awaiting a notification that will tell them it is their turn for screening. The program will run through Aug. 31.

NUCLEAR PLANT OPERATIONS

Nuclear plant adds workers for refueling, maintenance work

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Washington state was shut down over the weekend for a planned 40-day refueling outage, welcoming about 1,400 new temporary jobs to help staff the outage. The Tri-City Herald reported that the Columbia Generating Station near Richland was disconnected on Saturday so workers can replace about a third of the fuel in the reactor’s core. The temporary workers will assist about 1,000 permanent employees at Energy Northwest, the public utility company that operates the generating station. The plant is expected to supply power again in June.

MISSOULA COLD CASE

1980s Montana shooting victim identified through DNA

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana have identified the victim of a 1980s homicide and are investigating whether she was the victim of a suspected serial killer. DNA obtained from the skeletonized remains found in 1985 was compared to commercial databases and was eventually traced to the family of Janet Lee Lucas of Spokane, Washington. She was 23 years old when she was last seen in Sandpoint, Idaho in 1983. Lucas’ remains were found close to the remains of a suspected victim of Wayne Nance. Nance was believed to be responsible in at least six killings, but was never tried or convicted. He was killed by an intended victim in 1986.