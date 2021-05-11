AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, May. 11.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 11 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer calls for stronger civics education – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer holds a press conference to urge for stronger civics education in Oregon and at the federal level and highlight the importance of the Civics Education Act, which faces an upcoming deadline in the state legislature. Speakers include Classroom Law Project Executive Director Erin Esparza, Sisters High School social studies teacher Gail Greaney, and Parkrose High School student Josedavid Munoz-Ronquillo

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Danielle Cohen, Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov

Please email danielle.cohen@mail.house.gov if you plan on attending.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 11 1:30 PM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to COVID-19 (virtual) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., April 30, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov

——————–

Tuesday, May. 11 Junior League of Portland hosts Rose City Women’s Summit, held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://rosesummit.org/, https://twitter.com/JuniorLeaguePDX

Contacts: Amilcar Aaron, Synergies Group, media@rosesummit.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 12:30 PM CSIS ‘Economy Disrupted’ event with Oregon Gov. Brown – ‘Economy Disrupted: The View from Oregon’ Center for Strategic and International Studies discussion with Oregon Governor Kate Brown on trade, technology, climate change, and shifts in the workplace

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 9:00 AM Special Meeting Webcast re merger with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Weblinks: http://investors.flir.com/events.cfm?_ga=1.235629444.400544500.1443799172