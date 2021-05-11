Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. By Sara Cline. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE AG OVERTIME

SPOKANE, Wash. — Agricultural workers in Washington state would become eligible for overtime pay under a bill signed Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, drawing praise from President Joe Biden. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 570 words.

CONGRESS REPUBLICANS HERRERA BEUTLER

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, one of 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, says she will vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney in Republican leadership. SENT: 230 words.

IDAHO GUN LAWS

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

SAGE GROUSE CONSERVATION

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will consider a ban on new mining on large expanses of public lands in Western states to protect a struggling bird species, the greater sage grouse. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 380 words.

GRASS SEED MISLABELING

SALEM, Ore. — A Willamette Valley grass seed dealer accused of mislabeling over 8 million pounds of seed will pay $300,000 in a settlement with Oregon state agriculture officials. SENT: 330 words.

