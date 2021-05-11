Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 69, Morton/White Pass 53

Cascade (Everett) 72, Meadowdale 63

Crosspoint Academy 80, Concordia Christian 41

Glacier Peak 59, Lake Stevens 45

Jackson 56, Edmonds-Woodway 45

Kamiakin 78, Walla Walla 46

Kelso 71, Heritage 65

King’s Way Christian School 81, Goldendale 41

Kiona-Benton 74, College Place 47

Mariner 74, Shorewood 44

Mark Morris 76, Fort Vancouver 58

Mary Knight 38, North River 36

Marysville-Getchell 57, Arlington 56

Montesano 57, Hoquiam 49

Mossyrock 64, Washington School For The Deaf 25

Mountlake Terrace 61, Cedarcrest 43

Napavine 58, Rainier 32

Naselle 57, Columbia Adventist Academy 33

Pe Ell 56, Firm Foundation 36

Richland 85, Chiawana 69

Seton Catholic 46, Castle Rock 38

Stanwood 73, Marysville-Pilchuck 41

Tacoma Baptist 48, Quilcene 44

Timberline 57, Capital 44

Toledo 59, Onalaska 50

Union 90, Battle Ground 60

Wahkiakum 60, Toutle Lake 53

Willapa Valley 73, Three Rivers Christian School 19

Winlock 50, Stevenson 40

Yelm 67, River Ridge 58

Zillah 79, La Salle 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Connell 76, Toppenish 47

East Valley (Yakima) 44, Ellensburg 38

Kamiakin 50, Walla Walla 17

Prosser 52, Selah 26

Raymond 56, Forks 42

Richland 46, Chiawana 20

Wapato 49, Naches Valley 47

Zillah 49, La Salle 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

