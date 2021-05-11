Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 69, Morton/White Pass 53
Cascade (Everett) 72, Meadowdale 63
Crosspoint Academy 80, Concordia Christian 41
Glacier Peak 59, Lake Stevens 45
Jackson 56, Edmonds-Woodway 45
Kamiakin 78, Walla Walla 46
Kelso 71, Heritage 65
King’s Way Christian School 81, Goldendale 41
Kiona-Benton 74, College Place 47
Mariner 74, Shorewood 44
Mark Morris 76, Fort Vancouver 58
Mary Knight 38, North River 36
Marysville-Getchell 57, Arlington 56
Montesano 57, Hoquiam 49
Mossyrock 64, Washington School For The Deaf 25
Mountlake Terrace 61, Cedarcrest 43
Napavine 58, Rainier 32
Naselle 57, Columbia Adventist Academy 33
Pe Ell 56, Firm Foundation 36
Richland 85, Chiawana 69
Seton Catholic 46, Castle Rock 38
Stanwood 73, Marysville-Pilchuck 41
Tacoma Baptist 48, Quilcene 44
Timberline 57, Capital 44
Toledo 59, Onalaska 50
Union 90, Battle Ground 60
Wahkiakum 60, Toutle Lake 53
Willapa Valley 73, Three Rivers Christian School 19
Winlock 50, Stevenson 40
Yelm 67, River Ridge 58
Zillah 79, La Salle 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Connell 76, Toppenish 47
East Valley (Yakima) 44, Ellensburg 38
Kamiakin 50, Walla Walla 17
Prosser 52, Selah 26
Raymond 56, Forks 42
Richland 46, Chiawana 20
Wapato 49, Naches Valley 47
Zillah 49, La Salle 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
