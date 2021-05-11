WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
0-5-7
(zero, five, seven)Hit 5
03-06-09-12-33
(three, six, nine, twelve, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
01-02-03-09-12-15-19-23-36-41-49-52-55-63-64-67-74-76-79-80
(one, two, three, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)Match 4
09-15-22-24
(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)Mega Millions
07-08-20-36-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eight, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $396 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
