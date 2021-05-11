AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, May. 11.

Tuesday, May. 11 11:15 AM Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on legislative bills in Yakima – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action a worker protection legislative package in Yakima, with attendees including state Sen. Karen Keiser, Washington State Nurses Association’s Shelly Pollock, Washington State Labor Council’s Dulce Gutierrez, Familias Unides Por La Justicia’s Ramon Tores, United Farmworkers’ Ana Cruz, and UFCW 1439’s James Perez and CJ Banning

Location: Yakima, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool coverage will be handled by The Yakima Herald (print and photos) and KNDO. Other media interested in acquiring coverage of the events should contact these outlets directly.

Tuesday, May. 11 1:00 PM King County Executive Dow Constantine delivers annual State of the County address

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Tuesday, May. 11 2:00 PM NLC webinar on building equitable infrastructure with Dem Sen. Alex Padilla – National League of Cities, in partnership with United for Infrastructure, hosts webinar on how to build equitable infrastructure as Congress considers a major infrastructure investment package. Featured speakers include Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, Tacoma, WA, Mayor Victoria Woodards, Jackson, MS, Council President Aaron Banks, San Antonio, TX, Councilmember Ana Sandoval, St. Louis Park, MN, Mayor Jake Spano, National League of Cities CEO Clarence Anthony, and Director of Federal Advocacy Irma Esparza Diggs

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.nlc.org, https://twitter.com/leagueofcities

Contacts: NLC media, media@nlc.org

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, May. 11 PACCAR Inc: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

Wednesday, May. 12 9:00 AM Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

oin the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91937688801?pwd=bmRPanNmNW5NVWo0cnhISzdYNUhldz09 Meeting ID: 919 3768 8801, Password: 831951. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 919 3768 8801, Password: 831951.

Wednesday, May. 12 – Thursday, May. 13 McAleese 12th annual ‘Defense Programs’ Conference (virtual) – McAleese 12th annual ‘Defense Programs’ Conference, with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Mike Turner, and Robert Wittman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Fen. John Hyten, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, U.S. Space Force Chief of Staff Gen. John Raymond, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mcaleese.com/index.php, https://twitter.com/jimmcaleese

Contacts: McAleese & Associates, acomes@mcaleese.com, 1 703 421 0104

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, May. 12 Starbucks Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118