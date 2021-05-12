Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that gives tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Tenants currently have until July to pay back rent, but under Senate Bill 282 tenants will have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 39-17 and goes to the governor. In March, more than 17% — or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey — said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. The governor said Tuesday most statewide coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon’s residents who are 16 years and older receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In addition, counties will be eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s eligible population is vaccinated. Currently more than 35% of Oregon’s total population is fully vaccinated. While Brown says safety measures, including county risk levels, will be removed if Oregon meets its vaccination target, the state “may continue” to require the use of masks and physical distancing.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says it is considering a ban on new mining on large expanses of public lands in Western states to protect a struggling bird species, the greater sage grouse. The Interior Department review announced Tuesday will cover millions of acres of land and comes in response to a February court order. A temporary ban on mining was imposed under former President Barack Obama but dropped by the Trump administration. The affected lands were in Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized sage grouse has lost territory to human development and wildfires, and its population plummeted in recent decades.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. The orders include a crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. The new state law comes just days after a shooting at a middle school injured two students and a custodian.