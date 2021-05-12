Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A former Bremerton police detective caught on camera stealing cash during a search of a suspected drug dealer’s house pleaded guilty to theft and other charges and was sentenced to inpatient drug treatment. The Kitsap Sun reports Jeffery Inklebarger pleaded guilty to theft, perjury and forgery. Deputy Prosecutor Tim Lewis says Inklebarger was sentenced last week to the treatment program because his crimes were found to have been motivated by a prescription pill addiction. Inklebarger spent 18 years as a police officer and had been assigned to the department’s Special Operations Group, primarily investigating drug crime in February 2019 before the homeowner’s camera recorded him stealing the cash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Deputies say a Happy Valley, Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and cyberstalking after he was found outside his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun, a shovel, pickaxe and hatchet in his vehicle. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Diggins was booked into jail on five charges Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Deputies say last Thursday, the woman, who shares a child with Diggins, told authorities he was stalking her and had sent messages, lewd videos, pictures of a gun and had threated to kill her roommate. Deputies arrested him outside her home in Longview, Washington, on Friday.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old Yakima man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for an April 2020 stabbing death. Andrew Douglas Olsen entered a plea to second-degree felony murder in Yakima County Superior Court on April 28 in the death of Francis Gallagher. Olsen was out on pretrial release on a sex-offender charge when he stabbed Gallagher in his apartment April 22, 2020. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed more than 20 times in the left arm, left shoulder and side of his face.

SEATTLE (AP) — Fire officials say a person died in a fire at a senior housing building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that fire crews responded to the blaze around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. A few minutes later, the department said the fire was out and contained to one unit. A spokesperson for the Seattle Housing Authority confirmed the fire began at Michaelson Manor, a building operated under the city’s Senior Housing Program. Fire officials say firefighters found the victim in the room where the fire started. The housing authority spokesperson declined to share details about the victim, citing tenant privacy concerns. Police are investigating.