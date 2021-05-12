ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-03-08-11-38

(one, three, eight, eleven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Lotto America

12-30-31-46-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(twelve, thirty, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.85 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

Pick 3 Day

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Pick 3 Night

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Day

6-8-8-0

(six, eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Night

2-2-1-1

(two, two, one, one)

Powerball

01-19-20-38-54, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Weekly Grand

04-05-07-18-22

(four, five, seven, eighteen, twenty-two)