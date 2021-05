AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, May. 12.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 12 8:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little participates in LINE meeting – Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in Leadership in Nuclear Energy (LINE) Commission meeting, which makes recommendations on policies and actions of the State of Idaho to support and enhance the long-term viability and mission of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and other nuclear industries in Idaho

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://line.idaho.gov/., https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Meeting agenda and participation details are available at https://line.idaho.gov/

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 12 2:00 PM Idaho Conservative Agenda 2021 Wrap-Up press conference

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Rep. Ron Nate , State of Idaho, NateR@House.idaho.gov

Thursday, May. 13 President Biden meets GOP senators to discuss infrastructure investment – President Joe Biden meets Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Mike Crapo, Pat Toomey, and Roger Wicker about ‘the best ways to invest in U.S. infrastructure’

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580