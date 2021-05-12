Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROPERTY TAX

Idaho governor signs property tax legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a property tax relief bill that opponents say is deeply flawed but backers say is better than nothing. The Republican governor on Wednesday approved the legislation rushed through by lawmakers last week with little public participation. The new law takes effect immediately with significant portions retroactive to Jan. 1. The measure raises the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It also raises from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, called a circuit breaker. Businesses get a property tax exemption boost from $100,000 to $250,000. Opponents contend the bill will cut into basic services provided by local government entities by limiting tax revenue from new construction.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho lifts limit on gatherings, cites ample hospital space

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is moving into a new stage of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus reopening plans and lifting restrictions on the size of gatherings. Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen made the announcement Tuesday, saying the health care system has plenty of capacity for patients. Jeppesen ays 83% of hospitals are operating normally and none are experiencing resource limitations. He says face coverings are still recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated people when physical distancing is difficult. The current move to Stage 4 means there is no limit on gatherings, though health officials are encouraging people to follow guidance from federal and local health agencies on how to gather safely.

SAGE GROUSE-CONSERVATION

Mining ban considered to protect bird species in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says it is considering a ban on new mining on large expanses of public lands in Western states to protect a struggling bird species, the greater sage grouse. The Interior Department review announced Tuesday will cover millions of acres of land and comes in response to a February court order. A temporary ban on mining was imposed under former President Barack Obama but dropped by the Trump administration. The affected lands were in Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized sage grouse has lost territory to human development and wildfires, and its population plummeted in recent decades.

CORONAVIRUS-UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho to drop federal pandemic unemployment supplement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little is ending Idaho’s participation in federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs. The Republican governor said Tuesday that three programs will end June 19 in a move intended to help employers get workers back on the job. The programs include a weekly supplement of $300, unemployment help for the self-employed, and an emergency program that extended benefits when regular benefits ended. Little says employers are telling him they’re having a hard time getting workers because they get more money from unemployment. The Idaho Chamber Alliance, representing chambers across the state, supports the decision. Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25, meaning $290 for a 40-hour week before taxes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor sets vaccination targets for state to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. The governor said Tuesday most statewide coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon’s residents who are 16 years and older receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In addition, counties will be eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s eligible population is vaccinated. Currently more than 35% of Oregon’s total population is fully vaccinated. While Brown says safety measures, including county risk levels, will be removed if Oregon meets its vaccination target, the state “may continue” to require the use of masks and physical distancing.

DEATH ROW-CLEMENCY PETITION

Idaho death row inmate Pizzuto asks state for clemency

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho death row inmate with terminal cancer and heart disease is asking the state to let him die naturally rather than by lethal injection next month. Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. is scheduled for execution on June 2 for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta Herndon and her nephew Del Herndon. His doctors said in 2019 that he had terminal bladder cancer and likely had less than a year to live. Pizzuto’s attorneys announced Tuesday that they filed a clemency petition on his behalf to the Idaho Pardons & Parole Commission. They say that letting Pizzuto’s imminent death take place naturally would show mercy and save taxpayer dollars.