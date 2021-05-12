Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE-RENT BILL

Oregon lawmakers extend grace period for past-due rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that gives tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Tenants currently have until July to pay back rent, but under Senate Bill 282 tenants will have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 39-17 and goes to the governor. In March, more than 17% — or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey — said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor sets vaccination targets for state to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. The governor said Tuesday most statewide coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon’s residents who are 16 years and older receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In addition, counties will be eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s eligible population is vaccinated. Currently more than 35% of Oregon’s total population is fully vaccinated. While Brown says safety measures, including county risk levels, will be removed if Oregon meets its vaccination target, the state “may continue” to require the use of masks and physical distancing.

SAGE GROUSE-CONSERVATION

Mining ban considered to protect bird species in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says it is considering a ban on new mining on large expanses of public lands in Western states to protect a struggling bird species, the greater sage grouse. The Interior Department review announced Tuesday will cover millions of acres of land and comes in response to a February court order. A temporary ban on mining was imposed under former President Barack Obama but dropped by the Trump administration. The affected lands were in Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized sage grouse has lost territory to human development and wildfires, and its population plummeted in recent decades.

IDAHO-GUN LAWS

Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. The orders include a crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. The new state law comes just days after a shooting at a middle school injured two students and a custodian.

GRASS SEED MISLABELING

Grass seed dealer to pay $300K settlement over mislabeling

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Willamette Valley grass seed dealer accused of mislabeling over 8 million pounds of seed will pay $300,000 in a settlement with state agriculture officials. The Capital Press reports Dynamic Seed Source LLC and owner Trevor Abbott will pay the fines to to the Oregon Department of Agriculture as part of the deal. The company will additionally have its wholesale seed dealer’s license suspended for one year, starting June 30. Investigators determined the company mislabeled 161 seed lots as Kentucky-31, a popular variety of tall fescue used for livestock forage, manicured lawns, erosion control and turf. Under the settlement terms, Abbott and the company neither admit nor deny wrongdoing.

GRANDPARENTS KILLED-CHARGES

Man charged with murder of his grandparents in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man has been charged with killing his grandparents in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports Nicholas Borden-Cortez was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court. Borden-Cortez was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and attempting to elude police officers. Eugene police identified the victims as Nancy Loucks-Morris and Gerald Morris. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says police responded to a report of “suspicious conditions” at a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park Friday morning and Borden-Cortez was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a vehicle chase. It wasn’t immediately known if Borden-Cortez has a lawyer to comment on his case.

SALEM-STORM REPAIR

Salem ice storm repair to cost more than $4 million

SALEM, Ore (AP) — Officials in Salem, Oregon, say damage from a February ice storm will cost about $4.6 million to repair. The Statesman Journal reports the money will be spend repairing infrastructure and clearing downed trees. As of April 21, a total of $1.3 million has been spent on the city’s response and recovery efforts. According to an informational report submitted to Salem City Council, the total estimated cost of the city’s recovery efforts is expected to be $4.6 million. While more funds are needed, a significant portion of the storm recovery costs is expected to be reimbursed through insurance or federal funds, according to city officials.

BEACH WATER QUALITY-GRANTS

EPA awards grants for beach water monitoring, notifications

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding $723,000 in grants to monitor beach water quality and set up public notification programs in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Officials say the programs will also be carried out by the Makah and Swinomish tribes. The funds will be used to monitor beaches for fecal bacteria, maintain and operate public notification systems, identify local pollution sources, and report results of monitoring and notification activities to EPA and the public. When elevated levels of bacteria are detected, the funding will support beach warning or beach closing notifications to protect public health.