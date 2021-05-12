Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL STABBING-SENTENCING

Yakima man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old Yakima man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for an April 2020 stabbing death. Andrew Douglas Olsen entered a plea to second-degree felony murder in Yakima County Superior Court on April 28 in the death of Francis Gallagher. Olsen was out on pretrial release on a sex-offender charge when he stabbed Gallagher in his apartment April 22, 2020. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed more than 20 times in the left arm, left shoulder and side of his face.

FATAL FIRE

1 killed in fire at Seattle senior housing facility

SEATTLE (AP) — Fire officials say a person died in a fire at a senior housing building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that fire crews responded to the blaze around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. A few minutes later, the department said the fire was out and contained to one unit. A spokesperson for the Seattle Housing Authority confirmed the fire began at Michaelson Manor, a building operated under the city’s Senior Housing Program. Fire officials say firefighters found the victim in the room where the fire started. The housing authority spokesperson declined to share details about the victim, citing tenant privacy concerns. Police are investigating.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-AG OVERTIME

Washington governor signs agriculture worker overtime bill

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Agricultural workers in Washington state would become eligible for overtime pay under a bill signed Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. Senate Bill 5172 creates a phased-in path toward full overtime pay for agricultural workers by 2024. For 2022, they ensure overtime pay for any time worked over 55 hours a week; 48 hours a week in 2023; and 40 hours a week by 2024. Washington joined a handful of states that grant overtime pay to agricultural workers. Inslee noted that the state has more than 30,000 farms that produce over 300 different commodities, many of them picked and processed by hand. The state has about 200,000 agriculture workers.

HOTEL PURCHASES-HOMELESS HOUSING

King County to buy hotels to permanently house 1,600 people

SEATTLE (AP) — King County will buy a hotel that has been housing people who are homeless in Seattle for roughly a year, as well as four or five other hotels in the coming weeks as part of an effort to house 1,600 people in hotels by the end of 2022. The Seattle Times reports County Executive Dow Constantine has been promising such a purchase since 2020, when he asked the Metropolitan King County Council to pass a sales tax to fund the move. It’s a response in part to the growing number of tent cities that have emerged since the pandemic began, and in part a response to homeless advocates asking elected leaders to end the old form of overnight homeless shelter.

COUNCIL MEMBER ETHICS VIOLATION

Seattle City Councilmember Sawant to pay for violating law

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission has ratified a settlement agreement with City Councilmember Kshama Sawant in which she admitted improperly using city money and other resources to support a proposed ballot measure. The Seattle Times reports the Monday vote means Sawant must pay the city $3,516. That’s twice the amount she spent to promote a payroll tax on big businesses like Amazon. The decision comes as a recall campaign is collecting signatures for a ballot initiative seeking Sawant’s removal from office. In a statement Tuesday, Sawant described her ethics infraction as minor and blasted the recall effort as a right-wing attempt to quash her support at City Hall for workers and renters.

AP-US-CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS-HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler will vote to keep Cheney in House leadership

SEATTLE (AP) — Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, one of 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, says she will vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney in Republican leadership. Cheney, who also voted to impeach the former president, is expected to be ousted from her position this week. A spokesman for Beutler told The Seattle Times in an email she would vote to keep Cheney in leadership. Beutler represents the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Washington. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Washington not yet weighing school COVID vaccine mandate

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say schools in Washington state won’t consider a requirement to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schoolchildren until a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA on Monday signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. The state’s secretary of health, Umair Shah, said Tuesday more than 370,000 Washington teens and adolescents are in this age group. Teens ages 16 and up are already eligible. The Seattle Times reports that until a COVID-19 vaccine is formally approved, however, officials from the Washington State Board of Health — the board that oversees state vaccine policies — say they won’t consider adding it to the list of required immunizations.

SENTENCING ALTERNATIVES-MENTAL ILLNESS

New law offers prison alternatives for mentally ill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that will soon offer an alternative to prison for people with a serious mental illness who commit a crime. Under the new law, judges will have the option to sentence a person to community supervision and treatment in lieu of prison. Washington already offers sentencing alternatives for certain drug offenders and certain sex offenders. The program will be open to individuals who are convicted of a felony crime that is not a serious violent offense or a sex offense. It takes effect July 25.

IDAHO-GUN LAWS

Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. The orders include a crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. The new state law comes just days after a shooting at a middle school injured two students and a custodian.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor sets vaccination targets for state to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. The governor said Tuesday most statewide coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon’s residents who are 16 years and older receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In addition, counties will be eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s eligible population is vaccinated. Currently more than 35% of Oregon’s total population is fully vaccinated. While Brown says safety measures, including county risk levels, will be removed if Oregon meets its vaccination target, the state “may continue” to require the use of masks and physical distancing.