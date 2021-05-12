AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, May. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 10:15 AM TriMet project manager discusses MAX Blue Line improvements – TriMet Project Manager Ryan Campbell holds a media availability to discuss the final part of TriMet’s MAX Blue Line Improvements project happening over the weekend

Location: Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX, 1510 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://trimet.org/, https://twitter.com/trimet

Contacts: TriMet Media Relations , pio@trimet.org, 1 503 273 7402

parking lot

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 1:00 PM House Dems and mayors speak on infrastructure investment – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlights ‘the need for Congress to act boldly on infrastructure investment’, via press conference with House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Rep. Peter DeFazio and senior members, and Mayors Quinton Lucas (Kansas City), Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles), and Levar Stoney (Richmond, VA)

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 1:00 PM Oregon State Bar Paraprofessional Licensing Implementation Committee meeting (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.osbar.org/index.html, https://twitter.com/OregonStateBar

Contacts: Cindy Hill, Oregon State Bar, CindyH@osbplf.org, 1 503 924 4166

For information about how to join one or more of these meetings, please contact Danielle Edwards at dedwards@osbar.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 12:30 PM CSIS ‘Economy Disrupted’ event with Oregon Gov. Brown – ‘Economy Disrupted: The View from Oregon’ Center for Strategic and International Studies discussion with Oregon Governor Kate Brown on trade, technology, climate change, and shifts in the workplace

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 9:00 AM Special Meeting Webcast re merger with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Weblinks: http://investors.flir.com/events.cfm?_ga=1.235629444.400544500.1443799172