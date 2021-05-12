AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, May. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 9:00 AM Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

oin the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91937688801?pwd=bmRPanNmNW5NVWo0cnhISzdYNUhldz09 Meeting ID: 919 3768 8801, Password: 831951. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 919 3768 8801, Password: 831951.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 1:00 PM King County Council Budget and Fiscal Management Committee meeting – King County Council Budget and Fiscal Management Committee meeting, to vote on a seventh round of supplemental funding responding to the COVID-19 pandemic worth $600 million and largely drawn from the federal American Rescue Plan Act

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 2:30 PM Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on legislative bills

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, the bill action will not be open to the public. There will be time for media Q & A. * The bill action can be viewed on TVW.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 – Thursday, May. 13 McAleese 12th annual ‘Defense Programs’ Conference (virtual) – McAleese 12th annual ‘Defense Programs’ Conference, with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Mike Turner, and Robert Wittman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Fen. John Hyten, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, U.S. Space Force Chief of Staff Gen. John Raymond, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mcaleese.com/index.php, https://twitter.com/jimmcaleese

Contacts: McAleese & Associates, acomes@mcaleese.com, 1 703 421 0104

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, May. 12 Starbucks Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 13 1:00 PM House Appropriations subcommittee ‘Member Day’ hearing – Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee virtual ‘Member Day’ hearing, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Ed Case, Steve Cohen, Veronica Escobar, Jim McGovern, Frank Mrvan, Kim Schrier, and Eric Swalwell; and Republican Reps. H. Morgan Griffith, Jim Hagedorn, John Rose, Claudia Tenney, Glenn Thompson, and Jeff Van Drew

Weblinks: http://appropriations.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/AppropsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Appropriations, 1 202 225 2771

——————–

——————–

Friday, May. 14 Candidate filing deadline in Seattle, ahead of the 3 Aug primary election

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, ethicsandelections@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 8500

——————–

Friday, May. 14 Barry Jenkins’ TV adaptation of ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon Prime – ‘The Underground Railroad’, historical drama series directed by Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight’) becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, which reimagines the Underground Railroad, a network of abolitionists who helped enslaved African Americans escape in the 1800s, as an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil. Stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre and Joel Edgerton

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, May. 14 8:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

——————–

Friday, May. 14 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203