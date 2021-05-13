Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Puget Sound ferry travelers can expect summer delays because last month’s fire aboard the ferry Wenatchee has forced the state to use smaller vessels than normal on several routes. The Seattle Times reports the Washington State Ferries is operating 18 vessels instead of the usual summer fleet of 19 boats. Besides a reduced number of ferries, state officials say crew shortages and quarantines related to COVID-19 further limit capacity, just as peak travel season begins. Lower-capacity schedules take effect Thursday night. The jumbo ferry Wenatchee remains docked at Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island following the April 22 fire.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The longest ever Idaho legislative session has been filled with unusual events and ended in uncharted ground shortly before midnight Wednesday. The Idaho Senate voted to officially adjourn while the House voted to only recess. Republican Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon says that means the House could potentially call itself back into session this year and force the Senate to return as well. The Republican-dominated Legislature has been in a months-long battle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over balance of power issues involving coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The session included a two-week break when COVID-19 sickened six House members, and a freshman Republican lawmaker resigned amid rape allegations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is moving into a new stage of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus reopening plans and lifting restrictions on the size of gatherings. Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen made the announcement Tuesday, saying the health care system has plenty of capacity for patients. Jeppesen ays 83% of hospitals are operating normally and none are experiencing resource limitations. He says face coverings are still recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated people when physical distancing is difficult. The current move to Stage 4 means there is no limit on gatherings, though health officials are encouraging people to follow guidance from federal and local health agencies on how to gather safely.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a property tax relief bill that opponents describe as deeply flawed but supporters say is better than nothing. The Republican governor on Wednesday approved the legislation that lawmakers rushed through last week. The law takes effect immediately, with significant portions retroactive to Jan. 1. The measure raises the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It also raises a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors from $1,320 to $1,500. Businesses get a boost on their property tax exemption from $100,000 to $250,000. Opponents say the bill will cut into essential services provided by local governments by limiting tax revenue on new construction.