Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Across America, illegal drag racing has surged in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials have reported a dangerous uptick in the activity from Oregon and New Mexico, to New York and Georgia. People have been killed. The roar of engines and traffic tie-ups have become huge annoyances. Police and elected leaders are trying to fight back. A sports psychologist who participates in legal drag racing believes shutdowns associated with the pandemic contributed to the increase by emptying normally clogged highways and streets. She also says those with a passion for fast cars had more time to modify them and show them off.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is officially on pause after state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week. The Herald and News reports the Jordan Cove Energy project’s manager and associate general counsel, Donald Sullivan, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In it he cited a list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving ahead despite a federal approval from the agency. Sullivan wrote that applicants have decided to pause the development of the project while they assess the effect of these decisions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city audit has found that Portland failed to create a fair and transparent grant selection process, interpreted eligibility criteria loosely and didn’t protect against misuse of funds in haste to get pandemic relief money to small businesses. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports those are the findings of a city audit released Wednesday that evaluated the success of Prosper Portland’s Small Business Relief Fund. The fund provided $12.4 million in city and federal dollars to 1,209 small businesses. Prosper Portland executive director Kimberly Branam and Mayor Ted Wheeler defended the grant process in a letter but acknowledged the agency could learn from the rollout to better respond to future economic emergencies.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — City officials say the homes of three Eugene city councilors were defaced with anti-police graffiti that called for defunding the police. The Register-Guard reports Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis condemned the actions, which police said happened Sunday night or early Monday. During the city’s virtual council meeting Monday, Vinis called it “cowardly and counterproductive.” Police are investigating, and city spokesperson Laura Hammond said the graffiti was being cleaned off. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the city is not releasing the names of the city council members whose houses were defaced in order to protect their identities, and did not say if there are any suspects.