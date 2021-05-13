Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — West Valley School District Superintendent Michael Brophy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending “an investigation into allegations of policy violations.” The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the decision was effective as of Friday and was announced Wednesday in an email from school board President Mark Strong. Strong said the ongoing investigation into “a confidential personnel matter” prevented the district from providing additional comment, and directed questions to the district’s lawyer. Brophy’s lawyer, William D. Pickett told the newspaper he was getting up to speed on the case and that Brophy was waiting for the district to respond to a request for a medical leave of absence, in a “somewhat separate but related issue.”

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed. Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations. The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts. The oyster reefs provide critical habitat for fish and help protect shorelines from erosion. Oysters filter out pollutants and excess nutrients from the water.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man walking his dog near Silver Lake in Everett was fatally shot by a bystander after acting aggressively toward people on the sidewalk. The man had been walking his dog around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when, with no apparent provocation, he started yelling and became aggressive. Several men attempted to intervene, but the dog-walker responded with pepper spray. He also struck them with a metal baton. One bystander was armed with a pistol, and shot the dog-walker twice. The shooter willingly submitted to an interview with detectives, as did numerous witnesses.

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man died in Spanaway after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him. The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss says the person was inside a van and shot at the deputy, who fired back. A SWAT team was called and found the person dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex. Moss says the deputy was not injured. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.