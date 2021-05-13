Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Seattle Mariners’ future arrives Thursday. Two major parts of it, anyway. The Mariners will call up touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and promising right-hander Logan Gilbert for their major league debuts before Seattle’s home series opener against Cleveland at T-Mobile Park, manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday night after a 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. Seattle plans to unveil two of its top prospects in front of its home fans this week while the Mariners are hovering around .500 in third place in the AL West. The 21-year-old Kelenic is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Trail Blazers won their fifth straight game and earned their ninth victory in their last 10 games. Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points to lead Utah. Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds. The Jazz lost their second straight game.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0. The Sounders have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg. Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days. Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and Max Muncy homered for the second straight game as the defending World Series champions opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series. Urías retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and beat the Mariners for the second time this season. Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who have lost 11 of 16 overall.