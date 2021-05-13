AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, May. 13.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 13 10:30 AM Idaho House Republican Leadership hosts news conference on 2021 Legislative session

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://legislature.idaho.gov/house/leadership/

Contacts: Idaho House Republican Caucus, info@idahohouserepublicancaucus.com

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2380311072?pwd=akdZY0dHQm5Zd1BlUzR6bFYrTy9LQT09 Meeting ID: 238 031 1072 Passcode: hf7Fqa

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 13 1:30 PM President Biden and Vice President Harris meet GOP senators to discuss infrastructure investment – President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg meet Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Mike Crapo, Pat Toomey, and Roger Wicker about ‘the best ways to invest in U.S. infrastructure’ (1:30 PM EDT). Earlier, President Biden delivers remarks on the Colonial Pipeline incident (11:50 AM EDT) * Last week, a ransomware attack led the Colonial Pipeline Company to temporarily halt the oil pipeline’s operations. Subsequent fuel shortages have led to changes in flight schedules, panic buying, and climbing fuel prices

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

For meeting: Restricted In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 1:10 PM – Brady Press Briefing Room) * For remarks: Restricted In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather 11:30 AM – Brady Press Briefing Room)