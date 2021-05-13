Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

BOISE — Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday offered differing views on the outcomes of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session after lawmakers grappled with challenges brought on by fast growth and an influx of new residents straining roads, schools and tax fairness policy. The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it would have the ability to call the Legislature back to Boise. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m.

DEATH ROW-PIZZUTO-SCOTUS

BOISE — An Idaho man scheduled for execution in three weeks is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the state from moving forward with his lethal injection while it reviews his case. Attorneys for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. filed the request on Thursday, asking the nation’s highest court to review whether he would have been convicted if jurors had known about a secret meeting between court officials and attorneys for a co-defendant who later testified against Pizzuto. The request is likely a long shot — it’s exceedingly rare for the Supreme Court to agree to consider an “extraordinary writ of habeas corpus” like the one filed in Pizzuto’s case. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 700 words by 4 p.m.

HIGHER EDUCATION ALLIANCE

At a convention on the future of learning in 2019, a handful of voices stood out to Philomena Mantella. The newly appointed president of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, had used the week of her inauguration to bring together philanthropists, educators and advocates to discuss innovation in higher education. But when the attendees gathered in small discussion groups, Mantella found some of the most insightful thinking came from the students. By Annie Ma. SENT: 870 words.

GYNECOLOGIST-CASE DISMISSED

IDAHO FALLS — The lawsuit against a retired Idaho gynecologist accused of using his own sperm to inseminate a patient seeking fertility treatments has been dismissed. Sally Ashby and Howard Fowler brought the lawsuit against Dr. Gerald Mortimer in 2018 after their daughter, Kelli Rowlette, learned through genetic testing that Mortimer was her biological father, not Fowler. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS: Washington schools to open full time in fall, masks required

FERRY DELAYS-PUGET SOUND: Ferry fire will cause Puget Sound summer travel delays