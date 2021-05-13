Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

Across America, illegal drag racing has surged in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials have reported a dangerous uptick in the activity from Oregon and New Mexico, to New York and Georgia. People have been killed. The roar of engines and traffic tie-ups have become huge annoyances. Police and elected leaders are trying to fight back. A sports psychologist who participates in legal drag racing believes shutdowns associated with the pandemic contributed to the increase by emptying normally clogged highways and streets. She also says those with a passion for fast cars had more time to modify them and show them off.

Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon on pause

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is officially on pause after state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week. The Herald and News reports the Jordan Cove Energy project’s manager and associate general counsel, Donald Sullivan, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In it he cited a list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving ahead despite a federal approval from the agency. Sullivan wrote that applicants have decided to pause the development of the project while they assess the effect of these decisions.

Audit: Portland skipped safeguards to get virus grants out

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city audit has found that Portland failed to create a fair and transparent grant selection process, interpreted eligibility criteria loosely and didn’t protect against misuse of funds in haste to get pandemic relief money to small businesses. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports those are the findings of a city audit released Wednesday that evaluated the success of Prosper Portland’s Small Business Relief Fund. The fund provided $12.4 million in city and federal dollars to 1,209 small businesses. Prosper Portland executive director Kimberly Branam and Mayor Ted Wheeler defended the grant process in a letter but acknowledged the agency could learn from the rollout to better respond to future economic emergencies.

Anti-police graffiti found on houses of city council members

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — City officials say the homes of three Eugene city councilors were defaced with anti-police graffiti that called for defunding the police. The Register-Guard reports Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis condemned the actions, which police said happened Sunday night or early Monday. During the city’s virtual council meeting Monday, Vinis called it “cowardly and counterproductive.” Police are investigating, and city spokesperson Laura Hammond said the graffiti was being cleaned off. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the city is not releasing the names of the city council members whose houses were defaced in order to protect their identities, and did not say if there are any suspects.

Can Oregon Democrats learn from B.C.’s carbon tax?

After two years of defeat in Salem, Oregon, carbon pricing still lacks support from business and rural interests.

Camas mayor unexpectedly steps down from role

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Camas, Washington, is stepping down after winning the position as a write-in candidate in October 2019. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports former Mayor Barry McDonnell released a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation from the position, effective immediately. He wrote that it became clear to him that the needs of the council, city and community are such that balancing a full-time job and family, while running the day-to-day operations as mayor is not sustainable. McDonnell won the election against incumbent Mayor Shannon Turk after a monthlong write-in campaign.

Oregon lawmakers extend grace period for past-due rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that gives tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Tenants currently have until July to pay back rent, but under Senate Bill 282 tenants will have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 39-17 and goes to the governor. In March, more than 17% — or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey — said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

Oregon governor sets vaccination targets for state to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. The governor said Tuesday most statewide coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon’s residents who are 16 years and older receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In addition, counties will be eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s eligible population is vaccinated. Currently more than 35% of Oregon’s total population is fully vaccinated. While Brown says safety measures, including county risk levels, will be removed if Oregon meets its vaccination target, the state “may continue” to require the use of masks and physical distancing.