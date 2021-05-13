Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OYSTER-RESTORATION

Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed. Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations. The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts. The oyster reefs provide critical habitat for fish and help protect shorelines from erosion. Oysters filter out pollutants and excess nutrients from the water.

DOG-WALKER SHOT

Man shot near Silver Lake after becoming aggressive

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man walking his dog near Silver Lake in Everett was fatally shot by a bystander after acting aggressively toward people on the sidewalk. The man had been walking his dog around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when, with no apparent provocation, he started yelling and became aggressive. Several men attempted to intervene, but the dog-walker responded with pepper spray. He also struck them with a metal baton. One bystander was armed with a pistol, and shot the dog-walker twice. The shooter willingly submitted to an interview with detectives, as did numerous witnesses.

DEPUTY FIRES-MAN DEAD

Man dies in Spanaway after shooting at deputy who fired back

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man died in Spanaway after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him. The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss says the person was inside a van and shot at the deputy, who fired back. A SWAT team was called and found the person dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex. Moss says the deputy was not injured. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

CHILD ATTACK-SENTENCE

Washington state man sentenced in attack on child

MILL CREEK, Wash. (AP) — A judge in Washington state has sentenced a Mill Creek man to five years in prison after he held down a 12-year-old boy while his son stabbed him last year. The Daily Herald reported that Superior Court Judge Richard Okrent sentenced 44-year-old Martinez D. Mitchell on Tuesday after he was found guilty of third-degree assault last month in Snohomish County Superior Court. Police responded on June 10 to a stabbing at the Heatherwood Apartments. Police said the boy, who was not identified, was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was treated for non-fatal injuries. Mitchell told the court he felt sorry for his “negligence and poor judgment.”

OPEN CARRY BAN-WASHINGTON

Open carry of weapons now prohibited at rallies, Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that prohibits openly carrying guns and other weapons at the state Capitol and protests statewide. The new law bars people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration. The bill adds permitted demonstrations, the Capitol and the western part of the Capitol campus surrounding the legislative building to the list of designated places where firearms are already prohibited statewide, including restricted areas of jails, courtrooms, taverns and commercial airports. The measure had an emergency clause and took effect immediately upon Inslee’s signature.

COAST GUARD-SEATTLE

Coast Guard looks to expand Seattle base

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is proposing a renovation and expansion of its Seattle waterfront base that during the next decade will be home to three new icebreakers, and probably other vessels. The Coast Guard’s aging Seattle operations hub supports Pacific Northwest and polar missions. The Seattle Times reports the Coast Guard will have a higher profile role in the coming years as the U.S. ramps up its presence in an Arctic region rapidly changing as the climate warms. One option for the base’s makeover would result in more than tripling the Coast Guard’s acreage along the waterfront, according to a document published last week in the Federal Register.

CAP-AND-TRADE-POLITCS

Can Oregon Democrats learn from B.C.’s carbon tax?

After two years of defeat in Salem, Oregon, carbon pricing still lacks support from business and rural interests.

MAYOR UNEXPECTEDLY STEPS DOWN

Camas mayor unexpectedly steps down from role

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Camas, Washington, is stepping down after winning the position as a write-in candidate in October 2019. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports former Mayor Barry McDonnell released a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation from the position, effective immediately. He wrote that it became clear to him that the needs of the council, city and community are such that balancing a full-time job and family, while running the day-to-day operations as mayor is not sustainable. McDonnell won the election against incumbent Mayor Shannon Turk after a monthlong write-in campaign.

FATAL STABBING-SENTENCING

Yakima man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old Yakima man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for an April 2020 stabbing death. Andrew Douglas Olsen entered a plea to second-degree felony murder in Yakima County Superior Court on April 28 in the death of Francis Gallagher. Olsen was out on pretrial release on a sex-offender charge when he stabbed Gallagher in his apartment April 22, 2020. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed more than 20 times in the left arm, left shoulder and side of his face.

EX-COP-THEFT SENTENCE

Ex-cop pleads guilty to theft, other charges, gets treatment

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A former Bremerton police detective caught on camera stealing cash during a search of a suspected drug dealer’s house pleaded guilty to theft and other charges and was sentenced to inpatient drug treatment. The Kitsap Sun reports Jeffery Inklebarger pleaded guilty to theft, perjury and forgery. Deputy Prosecutor Tim Lewis says Inklebarger was sentenced last week to the treatment program because his crimes were found to have been motivated by a prescription pill addiction. Inklebarger spent 18 years as a police officer and had been assigned to the department’s Special Operations Group, primarily investigating drug crime in February 2019 before the homeowner’s camera recorded him stealing the cash.