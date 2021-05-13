AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, May. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 12:30 PM CSIS ‘Economy Disrupted’ event with Oregon Gov. Brown – ‘Economy Disrupted: The View from Oregon’ Center for Strategic and International Studies discussion with Oregon Governor Kate Brown on trade, technology, climate change, and shifts in the workplace

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 12:30 PM Axios discussion on clean energy jobs with Energy Secretary Granholm (virtual) – ‘Reimagining clean energy jobs’ Axios virtual event on the role of the American Jobs Plan in creating green jobs and shifting infrastructure to tackle climate change, with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://reimaginingcleanenergyjobs.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 13 9:00 AM Special Meeting Webcast re merger with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Weblinks: http://investors.flir.com/events.cfm?_ga=1.235629444.400544500.1443799172