Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 71, Stevenson 33
Arlington 64, Monroe 63
Garfield-Palouse 45, Pomeroy 40
Gig Harbor 81, Peninsula 39
Glacier Peak 52, Marysville-Getchell 49
Kamiakin 91, Hermiston, Ore. 29
Lakes 93, Spanaway Lake 46
Mark Morris 64, W. F. West 34
Mary Knight 65, Wishkah Valley 10
Mossyrock 64, Pe Ell 55
Mountlake Terrace 67, Cascade (Everett) 49
Napavine 81, Onalaska 49
North River 70, Taholah 50
Northwest Yeshiva 69, Puget Sound Adventist 46
Oakville 61, Lake Quinault 40
Puyallup 52, Bethel 33
Stanwood 88, Snohomish 49
Toledo 60, Morton/White Pass 53
Toppenish 86, Wapato 57
Toutle Lake 53, Rainier 36
Union 91, Mountain View 43
Wahkiakum 60, Kalama 59
Walla Walla 82, Richland 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas vs. Prairie, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kamiakin 58, Hermiston, Ore. 21
Pasco 53, Hanford 45
Skyview 62, Kelso 46
Spanaway Lake 57, Mount Tahoma 50
Sunnyside Christian 64, Liberty Christian 21
Union 60, Mountain View 27
Wapato 64, Toppenish 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ocosta vs. Ilwaco, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments