Washington Daybook

Thursday, May. 13 11:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee signs bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on legislative bills, including ‘H.B. 1016’ which establishes Juneteenth as a state holiday. Washington state Rep. Melanie Morgan, who sponsored bill, joins over Webex to give brief remarks

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the bill action will not be open to the public. There will not be time for media Q & A. * The bill action can be viewed on TVW.

Thursday, May. 13 1:00 PM House Appropriations subcommittee ‘Member Day’ hearing – Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee virtual ‘Member Day’ hearing, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Ed Case, Steve Cohen, Veronica Escobar, Jim McGovern, Frank Mrvan, Kim Schrier, and Eric Swalwell; and Republican Reps. H. Morgan Griffith, Jim Hagedorn, John Rose, Claudia Tenney, Glenn Thompson, and Jeff Van Drew

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://appropriations.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/AppropsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Appropriations, 1 202 225 2771

Thursday, May. 13 2:00 PM House Dems reintroduce I am Vanessa Guillen Act – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic Reps. Jackie Speier, Veronica Escobar, Jason Crow, and Adam Smith reintroduce the I am Vanessa Guillen Act, alongside the Guillen family and their attorney

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: Office of the House Speaker, 1 202 225 0100

Only one editorial rep per outlet. Face masks and appropriate distancing are required.

Friday, May. 14 Candidate filing deadline in Seattle, ahead of the 3 Aug primary election

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, ethicsandelections@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 8500

Friday, May. 14 Barry Jenkins’ TV adaptation of ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon Prime – ‘The Underground Railroad’, historical drama series directed by Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight’) becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, which reimagines the Underground Railroad, a network of abolitionists who helped enslaved African Americans escape in the 1800s, as an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil. Stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre and Joel Edgerton

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, May. 14 8:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Friday, May. 14 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Saturday, May. 15 2021 Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Force Torchlight Parade

Location: Spokane, WA

Weblinks: https://my.spokanecity.org/about/government/, https://twitter.com/SpokaneCity

Contacts: John O’Brien, Spokane PD PIO, jobrien@spokanepolice.org, 1 509 835 4568