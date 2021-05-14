Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellarmine Prep 61, South Kitsap 54
Central Kitsap 67, Kingston 47
Chiawana 91, Southridge 31
Cleveland 54, West Seattle 49
Hanford 82, Pasco 40
Ingraham 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 41
Kiona-Benton 53, Wapato 40
Liberty Christian 63, Sunnyside Christian 61
O’Dea 85, Garfield 74
Olympia 71, Puyallup 26
Port Angeles 71, North Mason 42
Prosser 71, Grandview 52
Seattle Prep 56, Nathan Hale 55
Timberline 67, Yelm 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heritage vs. Skyview, ccd.
Ocosta vs. Forks, ccd.
Raymond vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.
Woodland vs. La Center, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellarmine Prep 59, South Kitsap 46
Prosser 52, Grandview 40
Southridge 52, Chiawana 37
Tenino 56, Hoquiam 25
Toledo 64, Morton/White Pass 16
Wapato 59, Kiona-Benton 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ccd.
Cleveland vs. West Seattle, ccd.
Forks vs. Ocosta, ccd.
Mountlake Terrace vs. Cascade (Everett), ccd.
Pe Ell vs. Winlock, ccd.
R.A. Long vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.
